Chris Martin anuncia concerto de Shakira

O vocalista dos Coldplay, Chris Martin, gravou um momento divertido em que anuncia que a cantora colombiana, Shakira, irá atuar no Global Citizen Festival, em Hamburgo, no dia 6 de julho.

“Olá a todos, espero que estejam bem seja em que parte do mundo estejam a ler isto. Estamos contentes por anunciar que Shakira fará parte do alinhamento do Global CItizen Festival, em Haburgo, em 6 de julho.

Aqui vão as músicas que tenho ouvido ultimamente:

London Grammar – Big Picture

Stromae – Formidable

Lana Del Rey – Love

Shakira – Me Enamore

Até breve”.