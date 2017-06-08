Chris Martin anuncia concerto de Shakira

O vocalista dos Coldplay, Chris Martin, gravou um momento divertido em que anuncia que a cantora colombiana, Shakira, irá atuar no Global Citizen Festival, em Hamburgo, no dia 6 de julho.
“Olá a todos, espero que estejam bem seja em que parte do mundo estejam a ler isto. Estamos contentes por anunciar que Shakira fará parte do alinhamento do Global CItizen Festival, em Haburgo, em 6 de julho.
Aqui vão as músicas que tenho ouvido ultimamente:
London Grammar – Big Picture
Stromae – Formidable
Lana Del Rey – Love
Shakira – Me Enamore
Até breve”.
Pode ler-se na legenda do vídeo que publicou, que pode ver em baixo:
