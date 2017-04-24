Fingertips têm música nova

SOMEBODY NEW (Lyric)

Tell me you feel me

The way I feel you

Tell me it wasn’t a lie

Romanticize it a little bit boy

Before I silence my mind

Don’t you know

You still hold me without touch

But it’s hurting me way too much

More and more

It’s time to say goodbye

I won’t lie, can’t take you off my mind

But I need somebody new

Hold me tight before I say goodbye

Cause I need somebody new

Where did our love go

We keep on asking

When there’s no answer at all

I’m sorry boy but here, in this ocean

Those waves of emotion won’t roll anymore

Don’t you know

That we break our broken hearts

Yes we break them into thousand parts

On and on

It’s time to change our lives