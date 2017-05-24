Lady Gaga de rastos com morte de ex-assistente

Na passada sexta-feira (19/05), uma ex-assistente de Lady Gaga – e também uma das suas melhoras amigas, Sonja Durham – morreu vítima de cancro, o que provocou uma enorme dor e sentimento de perda à cantora.

Gaga usou das redes sociais para desabafar por escrito redigindo um texto emotivo a recordar e homenagear a sua amiga.

“Eu não sei como colocar um preço na amizade. Nem sei como se pode avaliar o seu significado. Só o teu coração é que sabe e mesmo assim é muito especial para pôr em palavras”, começa por escrever.

“Um sentimento que tenho é como se me tivessem roubado 10 anos da minha vida e de amizade com ela. Eu sei que irei ficar com essas memórias para sempre mas estou em choque por saber que não a vou ver novamente”, escreveu.

E continuou: “Eu prometo ser forte todos os dias por ela, sei que era o que ela iria querer. Prometo ser forte para todos aqueles que perderam alguém para o cancro. Agora, faço parte dessa família”.