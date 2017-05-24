Lady Gaga de rastos com morte de ex-assistente

Na passada sexta-feira (19/05), uma ex-assistente de Lady Gaga – e também uma das suas melhoras amigas, Sonja Durham – morreu vítima de cancro, o que provocou uma enorme dor e sentimento de perda à cantora.
Gaga usou das redes sociais para desabafar por escrito redigindo um texto emotivo a recordar e homenagear a sua amiga.
“Eu não sei como colocar um preço na amizade. Nem sei como se pode avaliar o seu significado. Só o teu coração é que sabe e mesmo assim é muito especial para pôr em palavras”, começa por escrever.
“Um sentimento que tenho é como se me tivessem roubado 10 anos da minha vida e de amizade com ela. Eu sei que irei ficar com essas memórias para sempre mas estou em choque por saber que não a vou ver novamente”, escreveu.
E continuou: “Eu prometo ser forte todos os dias por ela, sei que era o que ela iria querer. Prometo ser forte para todos aqueles que perderam alguém para o cancro. Agora, faço parte dessa família”.
A publicação, que pode ver em baixo, emocionou os fãs que deixaram milhares de comentários de força e para continuar em frente. Pode ver também, mais abaixo, a amiga Sonja:
I don't know how to put a price on a friendship. I'm not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it's too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live everyday with more passion, more determination, more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that's who she was, and it's what drew us to each other, and I know it's what she always wanted for me. She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was. She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that ok. The other feeling I have is that of being robbed of the last 10 years of my life, friendship and career with her. Like someone took her from us, and with that taking took all the good times. I know that's not true, and I know that I have those memories forever, I'm just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I'm in shock that I won't see her again until I pass too. I vow to be a little stronger everyday for her because that's what she would have wanted, I vow to be stronger for anyone who's lost somebody to cancer. I'm a part of that family now. I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight. I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this. Last thing I told her, "Go find Joanne, Sonj." Somehow I think she did. @sonjad7777 #sonjadurham #grigiogirls